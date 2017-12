Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A man who was at the Government Center for a probation appointment was apprehended and taken to jail was found to have a rolled up $100 bill with white powder in it along with a bindle with white powder on it. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Tyus Harshaw, of Rochester, is facing an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance after the powder tested positive for cocaine.Authorities said Harshaw claimed the $100 bill was his friend Dan’s, but he couldn’t provide a last name.