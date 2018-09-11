Man facing charges for terrorist threats after waving BB gun in the air

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 24-year-old Rochester man is facing charges for allegedly waving a gun in the air.
Faruq Omar is facing charges for terroristic threats and carrying a replica handgun in public.
Police said an officer was called to The Quarters at 830 21st Ave. SE at 7:30 p.m. Monday after a report that a female was shaken up after a male was allegedly waving a gun around in the parking lot.
One of three males located in the parking lot had a BB gun that was made to look like a revolver.
