Man facing charges after party disturbance

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is facing charges after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a party.

Scroll for more content...

Rochester police say the incident happened around 2:35 am Sunday in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue SW. People at a gathering say a drunken 26-year-old male was offending women and getting sexually aggressive. Witnesses say when the man was told to leave, he pulled out an object that had a knife on one end and a hatchet and hammer on the other.

The man reportedly grabbed a 17-year-old female and threatened to stab her. Police say that’s when another male intervened, pulling out his own knife and making a minor cut on the 26-year-old.

Police say the man was kicked out of the gathering and broke a window as officers arrived. He is facing charges of 2nd degree assault and criminal damage to property.

The suspect’s name is not being released because he is still in the hospital.