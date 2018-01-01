Man facing burglary charge in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police say a burglar was caught Tuesday evening hiding under a pile of laundry.

Officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Third Avenue NW at around 7:55 pm for a possible break-in. Police surrounded the address and made contact with the homeowner, who told them they could enter the home. After issuing three warnings and calling for anyone in the house to surrender, a police dog was sent in.

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger says the K9 found 33-year-old Jonathan Richard Tracy hiding in the basement under some laundry. Tracy was arrested and sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment of a dog bite on his leg. He was then taken to the Mower County Jail.

Tracy is facing charges of 4th degree burglary, 4th degree criminal damage to property, and credit card fraud.

Police say Tracy appears to have entered the home through a broken window.