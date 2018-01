Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An arrest has been made in connection to a robbery Dec. 21 in the 600 block of 2nd St. SW.A 20-year-old victim was allegedly robbed at knifepoint. Lam Yieb, a 19-year-old Rochester man, was arrested Tuesday on an aggravated robbery charge.Police say there may be two additional suspects.