HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa – A man facing four counts of sexual abuse is back in jail after authorities say he entered the home of the alleged victims.Damien Kyhl, 35, of Britt, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after authorities say he “entered the victims’ home without permission or authority” on Thursday.According to court documents, Kyhl lived at a residence in Britt from 2013 to August of 2017. Authorities say the sex acts occurred in Hancock County.He is being held without bond.