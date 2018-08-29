Breaking: Man facing 1st-degree murder charge in Kossuth Co. death

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa – Jeffrey Winters, 60, of Livermore, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to a Kossuth County death.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has identified 54-year-old Randy Merle Page, of LuVerne, as the person killed.

Winters has been arrested and is being held in the Kossuth County Jail on $2M cash only bond.

Page was found deceased in his garage Monday at 202 Hanna Ave. after a woman reported finding her husband unresponsive, according to court documents.

Police found four 9mm bullet casings near the body.

Law enforcement learned that several neighbors had seen a man matching Winters’ description at the residence.

LuVerne city video captured an older silver Ford Explorer driving in the town before leaving at 5:03 p.m., and according to Iowa DOT vehicle records, Winters owns a 2005 Ford Explorer.

A search of the defendant’s residence at 403 2nd Ave. in Livermore resulted in the finding of an empty handgun holster along with ammunition, according to court documents.

A witness said there was an ongoing relationship between Page and the defendant, according to court records.

According to court documents, Winters was charged in July in Humboldt County for willful injury – causing bodily injury – for allegedly stabbing a man at a Livermore bar.

In that case, the victim stated that the defendant “spoke to him in the bar about having been in prison for murder,” documents state.

When the victim left the bar, Winters allegedly followed the man outside, pulled out a pocket knife and “attempted to stab the victim twice, striking him once in the back.”