Man faces accessory charge for damaged Pinicon Alders Wildlife Area cabin

Ryan Root is charged with accessory after the fact

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 10:54 AM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 10:54 AM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

MITCHELL CO., Iowa – A man accused of being involved in damaging a cabin at Pinicon Alders Wildlife Area is charged with accessory after the fact.

Ryan Lynn Root, 29, of Riceville, was arrested on Sunday for his role in the incident in the early morning hours of March 13.

Additional charges are being considered, according to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office.

Root’s bond is set at $2,000.

