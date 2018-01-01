wx_icon Mason City 18°

Man ends up covered in blood after being hit in head with hammer working at GameStop

Rochester police say the 23-year-old male employee remembers two people asking him about games before waking up covered in blood.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2018 1:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2018 1:49 PM
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A GameStop employee was knocked out after getting hit in the head with a hammer before awaking and running to a nearby business to get help.
Rochester police say the 23-year-old male employee remembers two people asking him about games before waking up covered in blood Monday night around 8:50 p.m. at 3780 Marketplace Dr. NW.
Police say the males – described in their early 20s, around 5-foot-9 - were wearing skinny jeans with boots. One was wearing a ski mask that partially hid his face.
The victim was unconscious for about five minutes before going to Cold Stone to ask for help.
The suspect took items valued at $1,000 and the victim suffered a 4-5 centimeter laceration on his head and was taken to the hospital.

