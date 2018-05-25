Authorities: Man eludes police at 120 mph in pursuit from southern MN to north Iowa

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man wanted for felony domestic assault led authorities on a pursuit that lasted 23 miles and reached speeds of 120 miles per hour through southern Minnesota and north Iowa on Tuesday.

Michael Livingston, 31, of Albert Lea, was spotted in a vehicle at 3:27 p.m. after allegedly being involved in a domestic situation earlier in the day.

An officer initiated a traffic stop in Albert Lea in the area of Margaretha Ave. and 14th St. where Livingston fled at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit went from southern Freeborn County and to Lake Mills, Iowa, where Livingston crashed into a field and fled into a pond, according to court documents.

Authorities say Livingston admitted to consuming marijuana and methamphetamine.

Livingston is facing multiple charges in Winnebago, including felony eluding and operating under the influence of a controlled substance.

The Albert Lea Police Department was assisted by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Mills Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol.

Livingston is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

