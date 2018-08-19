Clear
Man dies after tractor rollover in northeast Iowa

Happened Thursday afternoon in Fayette County.

ST. LUCAS, Iowa (AP) — A man has died after a tractor he was driving in northeastern Iowa rolled over on him.

Television station KCRG reports that the incident happened Thursday afternoon northeast of St. Lucas.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says 68-year-old Linus Joseph Kuennen, of Fort Atkinson, died after his tractor rolled and he was pinned underneath it.

Kuennen was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not clear what caused the tractor to roll.

