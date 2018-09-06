Man dies after SUV runs into northeast Iowa pond

CLERMONT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a driver died after his sport utility vehicle ran into a pond in northeast Iowa.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Steven Baker Jr. lost control of his SUV Tuesday. It ran through a fence into the pond at the Skip-A-Way Resort in Clermont. The vehicle submerged completely in the deep part of the pond.

Rescue efforts were unsuccessful, and Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in Elgin.