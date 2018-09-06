CLERMONT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a driver died after his sport utility vehicle ran into a pond in northeast Iowa.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Steven Baker Jr. lost control of his SUV Tuesday. It ran through a fence into the pond at the Skip-A-Way Resort in Clermont. The vehicle submerged completely in the deep part of the pond.
Rescue efforts were unsuccessful, and Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in Elgin.
Related Content
- Man dies after SUV runs into northeast Iowa pond
- Beating victim dies in northeast Iowa
- Man dies after tractor rollover in northeast Iowa
- Man goes missing in northeast Iowa
- Murder charge filed against northeast Iowa man
- Wanted man arrested in northeast Iowa
- River warning in northeast Iowa
- Manure spill in northeast Iowa
- Authorities say Iowa man died after riding horse into farm pond
- Head-on collision in Northeast Iowa
Scroll for more content...