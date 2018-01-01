Man convicted of stalking after woman's suicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man originally charged with murder for causing a woman’s suicide has been convicted of a lesser felony.

An Olmsted County jury has found 36-year-old Long Vang of Stewartville guilty of a pattern of stalking conduct. He had been arrested in June 2016 and originally charged with 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter in addition to the stalking count, but those more serious felonies were dismissed in November 2016.

Authorities had accused Long of years of verbal and physical abuse against the mother of his children, including assaults that left her with a traumatic brain injury, which they said led to her taking her own life in December 2015.

Long is now scheduled to be sentenced on March 7.