Scroll for more content...

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa – A vehicle in North Iowa was clocked going 121 miles per hour before being stopped.According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, a black Ford Mustang was traveling northbound from Bremer County on Highway 63. A deputy clocked the vehicle going 121 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.The driver, 22-year-old Hamdan Ali Manea Mufreh Al Ahbabi, of Iowa City, was arrested and charged with speeding, reckless driving, eluding and expired registration.The fine for going 121 in a 65 mph zone is $443.00.