Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a 26-year-old man was cited for indecent exposure after masturbating by mailboxes at Hillcrest Apartments at 1701 Highway 52 N.Police say this was the second time this week they were called Kevin Hernandez. The first time they were unable to locate him.On Thursday around 11:45 a.m., a citizen took photos and saw Hernandez enter an apartment. Hernandez denied the accusation.