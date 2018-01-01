Man charged with school bathroom video recording pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – The man accused of video recording people in a school bathroom is pleading not guilty.

46-year-old David Joe Bemis of Mason City has entered that plea to four counts of invasion of privacy. Authorities say that while working at Clear Creek Elementary School in May 2013, Bemis placed a hidden video camera in a staff restroom and recorded four school employees in states of partial nudity. Law enforcement says the video was found on a computer in Bemis’ home.

He has waived his preliminary hearing and an arraignment date in this case has not yet been set.