Man charged with felony kidnapping

Early Tuesday morning, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office received information that a young woman was abducted from Fremont, Nebraska. The Sheriff says the victim was able to use social media to contact friends and family. With the assistance from Wright County deputies, they were able to locate her at 503 McCurry Street in Renwick, Iowa. The victim was able to escape the residence and was taken to the Humboldt County Memorial Hospital to be treated.

Valentin Velez, 36, of LA Vista, Nebraska is now charged with 3rd degree kidnapping, a class C felony. He is being held in the Humboldt County Jail. A class C felony is punishable up to 10 years in prison.

The Humboldt County Attorney's Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Wright County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Narcotic Enforcement, and the Renwick Ambulance Service all assisted the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.