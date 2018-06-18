Clear

Man charged with DWI after southern MN crash where passenger was injured

Gredyn Hatton-Kirkpatrick

An accident Friday led to charges against a 20-year-old man who appeared to be under the influence.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 10:40 AM
Scroll for more content...
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – An accident Friday led to charges against a 20-year-old man who appeared to be under the influence.
Gredyn Hatton-Kirkpatrick is facing charges of fourth-degree DWI, gross misdemeanor vehicular operation with bodily harm and driving after suspension after the accident at 5:45 a.m. Friday.
Deputies responded to the 3600 block of 48th St. NE after the 2004 Nissan Maxima crashed after the road turned from pavement to gravel.
A 16-year-old passenger in the car suffered cuts, bruises and a possible broken arm.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: °
Austin
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Soaking rains return to the forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events