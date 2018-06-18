Man charged with DWI after southern MN crash where passenger was injured

Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – An accident Friday led to charges against a 20-year-old man who appeared to be under the influence.Gredyn Hatton-Kirkpatrick is facing charges of fourth-degree DWI, gross misdemeanor vehicular operation with bodily harm and driving after suspension after the accident at 5:45 a.m. Friday.Deputies responded to the 3600 block of 48th St. NE after the 2004 Nissan Maxima crashed after the road turned from pavement to gravel.A 16-year-old passenger in the car suffered cuts, bruises and a possible broken arm.