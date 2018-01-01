wx_icon Mason City 33°

Man charged in fatal fall through ice

Joshua Juengel

Authorities say he was driving the vehicle on Lake Delhi and his passenger drowned.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2018 12:25 PM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2018 12:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DELHI, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a Manchester man was driving when a vehicle broke through the ice at Lake Delhi, drowning his passenger.

The body of 23-year-old Alex Salow was found in the vehicle Jan. 8. A witness had spotted it doing doughnuts on the ice before plunging into the frigid water.

Records show 36-year-old Joshua Juengel is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and related crimes. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment for him.

Juengel initially denied being at the scene. A court document says investigators found frozen shoes belonging to Juengel that "smelled of lake water" and matched tracks found at the scene. He eventually told investigators that he was driving that night but was able to escape the sinking vehicle, flee the scene and return home.

