MASON CITY, Iowa – A Forest City man is facing a felony burglary charge after allegedly melting locks on a dryer at an apartment complex and stealing the change.
Tyler Brackey, 24, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of burglary, violation of a no-contact order and possession of marijuana.
According to court documents, Brackey entered an apartment building at 470 S. Tennessee Place on Aug. 24. Police say he was caught on surveillance video and took changed out of the coin bin.
Related Content
- Man charged for melting locks, stealing change from laundry machine at Mason City apartment complex
- Mason City man charged with stealing snowmobiles
- 2 Mason City apartment complexes evacuated due to flooding
- Mystery Machine steals the show
- UPDATE: Charge changed in Mason City killing
- 3 rescued from flooded apartment complex by Mason City Fire Department
- Mason City man accused of stealing construction equipment
- Mason City man charged with a stabbing
- Mason City man accused of stealing from Wal-Mart, additional drug charges
- Mason City woman accused of stealing her mother's credit card
Scroll for more content...