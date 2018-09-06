Man charged for melting locks, stealing change from laundry machine at Mason City apartment complex

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Forest City man is facing a felony burglary charge after allegedly melting locks on a dryer at an apartment complex and stealing the change.

Tyler Brackey, 24, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of burglary, violation of a no-contact order and possession of marijuana.

According to court documents, Brackey entered an apartment building at 470 S. Tennessee Place on Aug. 24. Police say he was caught on surveillance video and took changed out of the coin bin.