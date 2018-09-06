Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Man charged for melting locks, stealing change from laundry machine at Mason City apartment complex

Tyler Brackey

A Forest City man is facing a felony burglary charge after allegedly melting locks on a dryer at an apartment complex and stealing the change.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 9:08 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Forest City man is facing a felony burglary charge after allegedly melting locks on a dryer at an apartment complex and stealing the change.
Tyler Brackey, 24, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of burglary, violation of a no-contact order and possession of marijuana.
According to court documents, Brackey entered an apartment building at 470 S. Tennessee Place on Aug. 24. Police say he was caught on surveillance video and took changed out of the coin bin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

Image

TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic looking to expand therapy dog program

Image

Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Image

Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Image

Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Young boy saved by first responders

Image

Community member making waves

Image

Modern Hotel Renovation

Image

Disaster relief funding

Community Events