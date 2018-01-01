AUSTIN, Minn. – A man who authorities say caused a lockdown at some Mower County schools is pleading not guilty.

Scroll for more content...

57-year-old Grady Lee Gabbard of Adams is charged with two counts of felony terroristic threats and one count of misdemeanor domestic assault.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted on December 11, 2017 by a rape crisis hotline in Texas. It said that a man from Adams had called about having suicidal thoughts and talked about a “mass casualty” event. That led to Southland and Le Roy-Ostrander school districts being notified and a “soft lockdown” was put in place. It was lifted around 3 pm.

The call was eventually traced back to Gabbard, who was arrested after law enforcement surrounded his home.

According to the criminal complaint, Gabbard is a registered predatory offender who is known for making harassing or obscene calls to crisis or help lines. Gabbard reportedly told law enforcement after his arrest that he was frustrated with the requirements of the predatory offender registry and had been fighting off thoughts of killing others.

His trial is scheduled for March 12.