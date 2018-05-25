Clear
Man charged after January semi accident that hit Lyle school

A man driving a semi that hit a school in January has been charged with failure to drive with due care.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 10:45 AM
LYLE, Minn. – A man driving a semi that hit a school in January has been charged with failure to drive with due care.
Jeffrey Krohls, 52, of Plato, Minnesota, has been charged in Mower County after the January accident that left the front of the semi inside the school.
Read more on the accident here. 
The semi driven by Krohls was behind a Chevy Malibu driven by 49-year-ikd Tina Corporon, of Austin.
Corporon’s vehicle was braking to make a left turn and was rear-ended by the semi, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
After the collision, the semi crossed the northbound lane, went through the ditch and struck the Lyle school building.
The impact of the from the semi injured at least one student in the building.

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
