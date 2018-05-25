Man charged after January semi accident that hit Lyle school

Scroll for more content...
Jeffrey Krohls, 52, of Plato, Minnesota, has been charged in Mower County after the January accident that left the front of the semi inside the school.
The semi driven by Krohls was behind a Chevy Malibu driven by 49-year-ikd Tina Corporon, of Austin.
Corporon’s vehicle was braking to make a left turn and was rear-ended by the semi, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
After the collision, the semi crossed the northbound lane, went through the ditch and struck the Lyle school building.
The impact of the from the semi injured at least one student in the building.
