Man arrested in Minnetonka kidnapping

Accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2018 3:44 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2018 3:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a man suspected of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Minnetonka two weeks ago.

The City of Minnetonka said on Twitter that 37-year-old Jahon Douglas of Burnsville was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday in Minneapolis.

Douglas is accused of abducting 37-year-old Nicole Smith of Anoka at gunpoint outsider her Minnetonka workplace on Dec. 21. Smith returned home safely two days later.

Douglas faces charges in Hennepin County of kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon and first-degree robbery.

