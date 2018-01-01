Man arrested in Mason City snowmobile thefts

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police have arrested one of three people they say stole two snowmobiles.

26-year-old Levi Robert Shackleton of Rudd is charged with two counts of 1st degree theft, 3rd degree burglary, and one count of conspiracy. Authorities say he and two unknown suspects went to a parking lot in the 100 block of 7th Street SE in Mason City early Saturday morning, cut the lock off an enclosed trailer, and stole two snowmobiles worth a combined total of nearly $21,000.

Police say the two unknown suspects were seen escaping the scene on the two snowmobiles, while Shackleton drove a vehicle to and from the parking lot. Officers say a cut padlock was found in Shackleton’s vehicle.

Shackleton is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.