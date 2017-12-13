Man arrested in Clear Lake for meth and a stolen gun pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa man is pleading not guilty to drug and weapons charges in Cerro Gordo County.

37-year-old Jason Scott Clark of Churdan was arrested after a traffic stop on December 13, 2017 near the intersection of South 40th Street and 4th Avenue South in Clear Lake. Law enforcement says Clark had a loaded Springfield Armory XD handgun that was reported stolen out of Rockwell City in July 2017. Authorities also say Clark had a baggie of methamphetamine in his jeans.

According to court documents, Clark has three prior drug convictions. He also reportedly told officers he bought the handgun off Craigslist for $200.

Clark is charged with trafficking in stolen weapons, carrying weapons, possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of a firearm as a felon. His trial is set for March 20.