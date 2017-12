Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Manly man is facing a felony charge for being a domestic abuser in possession of ammunition.According to court documents, Christoper Heyden, 34, was arrested Dec. 22 at 1:19 a.m. at 255th and Lark Ave. for driving while barred.Upon a search, Heyden was found to have ammunition in his pocket. Heyden has multiple convictions for domestic abuse.He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $7,000 bond.