Man arrested for staying in building at Franklin County Fairgrounds

HAMPTON, Iowa – A man is facing a felony burglary charge after being found staying in the EMT building at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

Matthew Kuhns, 39, was arrested Monday after he was found sleeping inside the building.

According to court documents, Kuhns claimed he had a right to be in the building because the Franklin County Fair is open to the public. Kuhns told authorities that the building was unlocked. Authorities say Kuhns was seen sleeping inside but had locked the door from the inside and was using the air conditioner.

“During his time in the building, the defendant was using electricity, which is normally not on and is a cost to the fair board,” the criminal complaint states. “He was also using items found in the EMT building, which he did not have permission to use. “