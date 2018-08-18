Clear

Man arrested for staying in building at Franklin County Fairgrounds

Matthew Kuhns

A man is facing a felony burglary charge after being found staying in the EMT building at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 11:15 AM

HAMPTON, Iowa – A man is facing a felony burglary charge after being found staying in the EMT building at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Matthew Kuhns, 39, was arrested Monday after he was found sleeping inside the building.
According to court documents, Kuhns claimed he had a right to be in the building because the Franklin County Fair is open to the public. Kuhns told authorities that the building was unlocked. Authorities say Kuhns was seen sleeping inside but had locked the door from the inside and was using the air conditioner.
“During his time in the building, the defendant was using electricity, which is normally not on and is a cost to the fair board,” the criminal complaint states. “He was also using items found in the EMT building, which he did not have permission to use. “

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events