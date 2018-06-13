Man arrested for six crimes in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man is behind bars and charged with six crimes after authorities say he tried to run away from a traffic stop.

The Charles City Police Department says around 9:47 pm Tuesday, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of 11th Street. Police say a passenger, William Dorail Davis Jr., 28 of Charles City, gave a false name to an officer and then ran away. The police department says one officer was injured capturing Davis and was taken to the Floyd County Medical Center for treatment.

Davis has been charged with providing a false ID, assault on a police officer, and interference with official acts. There were also three outstanding warrants on Davis for public intoxication, assault, and 3rd degree criminal mischief.