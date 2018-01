Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 24-year-old man, Keith West, is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he robbed a man at gunpoint Sunday night.Police responded to a home invasion/robbery in the 800 block of 9th Ave. SE after a 29-year-old male was reportedly robbed.Police say the victim owed West’s girlfriend $20, and West then showed up with a gun and robbed him of more than $100.Police were able to identify and locate West at the Fairfield Apartments off 16th St. SE. He was detained and police recovered a gun.