MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has been charged after police say he put Nora Springs Police Chief Jesse Dugan in a “choke hold.”According to court documents, 38-year-old Daniel Tyree, of Mason City, is facing a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations after an incident Wednesday at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa.Court documents state Tyree, who is 6-foot-9, 310 pounds, put his “forearms around Chief Dugan’s throat” after positioning himself behind him.“The defendant did so with the intent to injure or subdue Chief Dugan.”