Man arrested for GameStop hammer attack was playing stolen device when officers arrived

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a man was arrested while playing a stolen Xbox One he obtained from a vicious hammer attack at GameStop this week.Jacob Meier, 18, is facing charges of first-degree aggravated robbery and first-degree assault and Rochester police say an attempted murder charge is possible.Police received a tip Wednesday and officers went to the Gage East Apartments at 920 40th St. NW No. 117 where Meier lives.Police say Meier matches the description he admitted to being the one that hit the GameStop employee,, with a hammer.A search warrant was executed and other stolen items were found.GameStop was offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the two men who robbed their location at 3780 Marketplace Dr. NW in Rochester on Monday night.