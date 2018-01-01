Man arrested for Decorah burglary

DECORAH, Iowa – A Winneshiek County man has been charged with 3rd degree burglary and 2nd degree criminal mischief.

41-year-old Mark Leonard Schroeder of Decorah was arrested Thursday afternoon. He’s accused of breaking into Randy’s Bluffton Store in the early morning hours of December 31, 2017. Authorities say Schroeder took money from the cash register, broke into four video poker machines, and tried but failed to break open an ATM. About $2,000 was reported stolen from the business, which also suffered an estimated $3,800 in damage.

According to court records, a description of the burglar matches the clothing and physical appearance of Schroeder from a traffic stop in Buchanan County on December 30. Authorities say he was also in possession of a pry bar matching one that was used at Randy’s Bluffton Store.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation is continuing and additional arrests are pending.