Man arrested after woman stabbed, learning center forced into lockdown

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a woman and forced a location into lockdown.

Police say around 2 p.m. Wednesday, 26-year-old Wade Smith came to Hawthorne Learning Center at 700 4th Ave. SE to ask where a female was.

The office called her down and she said it appeared he had been drinking so she was going to give Smith a ride.

Police say an argument ensued and Smith grabbed a knife from the center console and she was stabbed in the hand while trying to defend herself.

That forced the learning center to go on lockdown before Smith was taken into custody at gunpoint. The female was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with a deep hand cut.

Smith is facing charges for second-degree domestic assault.