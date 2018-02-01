Man arrested after speeds reach 104 as truck flees authorities

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A stolen vehicle that eluded authorities twice due to excessive speed was eventually stopped after it got a flat tire.At around 11:46 p.m. Dec. 30, Rochester police received a call about a stolen Chevy Silverado out of Lewiston and 29-year-old Cody Haakenson was later arrested.The vehicle took off and the chase was too dangerous to continue. An Olmsted County deputy located the vehicle shortly after on County Rd. 102. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but it took off reaching speeds around 90 miles per hour. The pursuit was stopped due to safety concerns.The vehicle was located again on County Rd. 24 NE going 104 miles per hour. The vehicle lost control turning on to 70th Ave before getting back on the road and crashing in a ditch near County Rd. 2 and 55th Ave. NE and suffered a flat tire.Haakenson was charged with fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and reckless driving.