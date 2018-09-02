Clear

Man arrested after rollover crash in Worth County

Christopher Wimoth Christopher Wimoth

Sheriff's Office says he went into the ditch after swerving to avoid a deer.

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 4:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – One man is facing charges after a rollover accident Saturday evening.

Christopher James Wilmoth, 23 of LeRoy, Minnesota, was charged with failure to have a valid license and failure to maintain control after the Worth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and 475th Street around 7:07 pm.

The Sheriff’s Office says Wilmoth swerved to avoid a deer, lost control, and went into the ditch. There were two passengers in the vehicle but no injuries were reported.

Lake Mills Ambulance assisted at the scene.

