Man arrested after rollover crash in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – One man is facing charges after a rollover accident Saturday evening.
Christopher James Wilmoth, 23 of LeRoy, Minnesota, was charged with failure to have a valid license and failure to maintain control after the Worth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and 475th Street around 7:07 pm.
The Sheriff’s Office says Wilmoth swerved to avoid a deer, lost control, and went into the ditch. There were two passengers in the vehicle but no injuries were reported.
Lake Mills Ambulance assisted at the scene.
