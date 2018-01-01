Man arrested after gunfire in eastern Iowa

ROCHESTER, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say officers have arrested a man after an exchange of gunfire in eastern Iowa's Cedar County.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says state troopers and local officers responded to a 911 call around 2:20 p.m. Thursday about gunshots at an Interstate 80 rest area. The shooter left the rest area, drove west, exited the interstate about 2 miles south of Rochester and fired at motorists at a gas station. None was hit.

Troopers and local officers encountered the suspect on a nearby rural road and exchanged shots with him. They arrested the man after a brief standoff.

The department identified him as 60-year-old Charles Johnston. He's been charged with attempted murder and armed assault on a peace officer. Court records don't list an attorney for him