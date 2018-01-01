Man arrested after chase, crash in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man has been jailed after reportedly leading law enforcement on a chase Sunday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

The Austin Police Department says officers were sent to the 200 block of 15th Street SE around 2:20 pm. They were told 24-year-old Mitchell Bradley Miller had hit two people, broken the window on a pickup truck topper, and then drove off.

Police say they spotted Miller in the 400 block of 12th Street SW and he sped away from an attempted traffic stop. After a chase that reached 40 to 50 miles an hour, police say Miller crashed his car through a fence at the Westcott Field Athletic Complex and was arrested.

He’s being held in the Mower County Jail on charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and domestic assault.