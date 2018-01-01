Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, leading authorities on high-speed chase

Scroll for more content...
According to Charles City police, 22-year-old Shawndell Smith, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was charged with second-degree theft after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a gas station in Charles City.
Police say at 11:11 a.m. Friday, a 2010 Chevy Traverse was stolen from the 1500 block of S. Grand Ave. after the keys had been left in it at Kwik Star.
A Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to locate the vehicle heading south on Highway 18.
Smith was taken into custody south of Janesville.