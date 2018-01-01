Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, leading authorities on high-speed chase

Scroll for more content...

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A high-speed chase left one arrested Friday after a tire deflation device had to be used.According to Charles City police, 22-year-old Shawndell Smith, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was charged with second-degree theft after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a gas station in Charles City.Police say at 11:11 a.m. Friday, a 2010 Chevy Traverse was stolen from the 1500 block of S. Grand Ave. after the keys had been left in it at Kwik Star.A Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to locate the vehicle heading south on Highway 18.Smith was taken into custody south of Janesville.