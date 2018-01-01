Man arrested after Mower County chase that hit 100 mph

AUSTIN, Minn. – Authorities say a man knocked unconscious in a high-speed chase is facing criminal charges.

37-year-old Jamie Schammel of Austin was booked into the Mower County Jail early Sunday morning for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, DWI, and driving revocation.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop Schammel while he was driving along County Road 2 around 10:30 pm Saturday. The deputy says Schammel would not pull over and a gravel road pursuit hit speeds of 60 miles per hour. Schammel reportedly threw items, including beer cans, out of the window during the chase.

The Sheriff’s Office says Schammel drove around some stop sticks that had been placed on the road and sped toward Brownsdale, getting up to 100 miles per hour. A deputy says he crashed into the rear of Schammel’s vehicle when he braked suddenly but the chase continued onto southbound Highway 56 where another deputy says he rear ended Schammel when he suddenly slowed down.

The Sheriff’s Office says that collision pushed Schammel’s vehicle into the ditch and rolled it at least once. Deputies say an unconscious Schammel was removed from the vehicle and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment.

The entire chase lasted roughly 16 miles, according to Mower County Sheriff Terese Amazi.