Man angry over chicken gets probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A threat over chicken results in probation.

34-year-old Tyson Darren Leyden of Rochester was arrested in September 2017 after police say he threatened an employee at the Hy-Vee Barlow Plaza. Officers say Leyden got upset when the chicken he came to buy at the deli was no longer available, started swearing at the employee, and said he would get a gun and return to shoot the man.

Leyden pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault and has been sentenced to one year of supervised probation. He must also pay a $300 fine.