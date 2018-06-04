GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man is facing a charge of child abuse in Hancock County.
Charles Pennington, 33, is accused of spanking a 4-year-old child with a belt on March 12. Authorities say the child had one-inch-wide red bruises on the lower back and bruises and the butt and lower legs that were black, blue, and purple in color.
According to court documents, the child told social workers from the Iowa Department of Human Services the bruises were from being hit with a belt and other children in the household reportedly confirmed that was a typical punishment.
Pennington was arrested on May 27 and booked into the Winnebago County Jail for child endangerment.
Related Content
- Man accused of spanking child with a belt
- Woman accused of child endangerment gets probation
- Woman shares story of seat belt saving her life
- Man accused of ingesting meth before arrest
- Rochester man accused of beating a woman
- Mason City man accused of sex crime
- Austin man accused of selling heroin
- Lake Mills man accused of stealing tools
- Man facing drug charges for having meth near child
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charge