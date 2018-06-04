Clear
Man accused of spanking child with a belt

Authorities say they child had multiple bruises on the back, butt, and legs.

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man is facing a charge of child abuse in Hancock County.

Charles Pennington, 33, is accused of spanking a 4-year-old child with a belt on March 12. Authorities say the child had one-inch-wide red bruises on the lower back and bruises and the butt and lower legs that were black, blue, and purple in color.

According to court documents, the child told social workers from the Iowa Department of Human Services the bruises were from being hit with a belt and other children in the household reportedly confirmed that was a typical punishment.

Pennington was arrested on May 27 and booked into the Winnebago County Jail for child endangerment.

We're tracking some spotty showers and storms later tonight setting up for a warm and muggy Tuesday.
