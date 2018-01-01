Man accused of murder is sentenced for stalking

ROCHESTER, Minn. – He was first charged with murder but now he’s going to prison for stalking.

36-year-old Long Vang of Stewartville was arrested in June 2016 and accused of 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter for driving a woman to commit suicide. Authorities say Vang subjected the mother of his children to years of verbal and physical abuse, including assaults that left her with a traumatic brain injury. They argued that abuse is what cause her to kill herself in December 2015.

Those counts of murder and manslaughter were dismissed in November 2016 and Vang was tried and convicted by an Olmsted County jury of felony stalking.

On Thursday, Vang was sentenced to six years and four months in prison, with credit for 259 days already served.