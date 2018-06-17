Man accused of multiple Howard County burglaries

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man accused of a multiple burglaries is pleading not guilty.

Daryl Edward Sobolik, 47 of Cresco, is charged with four counts of 3rd degree burglary and one count of attempted 3rd degree burglary. Court documents allege that between September 2017 and May 2018, Sobolik stole or tried to steal from the homes of five different Howard County individuals.

Sobolik was arrested on May 16 after Cresco police say they were shown security camera video of him trying to break into an apartment. Officers say Sobolik admitting during interrogation to burglarizing 10 homes in a two-year span.

A trial is scheduled to begin on October 3.