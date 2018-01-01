MN Man accused of killing wife, staging suicide found guilty

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of fatally shooting his wife and staging her death to look like a suicide has been found guilty of premeditated murder.

A jury in Washington County convicted Stephen Allwine Wednesday night. Allwine will be sentenced Friday. The conviction carries a mandatory life prison term.

Forty-three-year-old Amy Allwine was found shot in the head in the bedroom of her Cottage Grove home in November 2016.

Prosecutors say Allwine drugged his wife before shooting her in a hallway and moving her body to the bedroom where he tried to make her death look like a suicide by posing it. But, prosecutors argued there were no blood spatters on the bedspread or nightstand next to her body and the gun was resting on her left elbow even though she was right handed.