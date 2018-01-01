Man accused of holding women prisoner takes a plea deal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after two separate incidents where authorities say he held women captive is pleading guilty.

36-year-old Samuel Alexander Carlson of Rochester was first charged on July 10, 2017 with two counts of 1st degree aggravated robbery, 2nd degree assault, 3rd degree assault, domestic assault, and 5th degree marijuana possession. Rochester police say he went to a woman’s home on 11th Avenue SE, choked and threatened her with a knife, and held her prisoner for several hours.

Carlson was then charged on November 14, 2017 with domestic assault and obstructing the legal process. Rochester police say a woman in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue SE told them Carlson held her against her will overnight and repeatedly assaulted her.

On Thursday, Carlson entered guilty pleas to 3rd degree assault and 5th degree drug possession for the July crimes and domestic assault for the November arrest. His sentencing is set for March 5 in Olmsted County District Court.