Man accused of attack with a space heater

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Police have arrested a man they say hit another man with a space heater.

29-year-old Isaac Charles Brown of Charles City has been charged with 1st degree burglary. Charles City police say he entered a home in the 400 block of Richings Street without permission on Saturday and got into a physical confrontation with his ex-girlfriend. Officers say another man in the home tried to interview and Brown struck him with the space heater and a beer bottle.

Police say the man suffered a cut on the top of his head, a cut on his right hand, and an open wound on his left hand.