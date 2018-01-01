Man accused of U of Iowa sex assaults gets 7 years

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man accused of sexually assaulting numerous students and employees on the University of Iowa campus has been sent to prison.

Court records say 35-year-old Adam Weinstein was sentenced Monday to seven years. He'd entered an Alford plea to assault with intent to commit injury and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. In an Alford plea, a person doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction. Prosecutors dropped several other charges in exchange for Weinstein's pleas.

Police say Weinstein sexually assaulted, groped and harassed at least eight women on the campus during a 15-hour period on Nov. 10, 2015. Police say the incidents took place at the university hospital, near residence halls and the law school.