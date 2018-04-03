Rochester man with a long history of public masturbation arrested again outside church

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man with a long history of public masturbation has been arrested again, this time for allegedly masturbating outside a church.

Rochester police were called Saturday at 8:30 a.m. to Bethel Lutheran Church (810 3rd Ave. SE) for a report of a male masturbating outside the north door.

Taylor Gehrking, 34, of Rochester, was subsequently arrested for indecent conduct.

Gehrking allegedly told police he was walking in the area and wanted to get out of the wind so he went to lie down in front of the church door and began masturbating. Police say it was witnessed by a 78-year-old female and that Gehrking has received mental health treatment in the past.