Man tased after being found hiding under a bed for violating NCO

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 10:23 AM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2018 10:51 AM
ORONOCO, Minn. – A man who violated a no-contact order early this month was arrested Wednesday after being found under a bed with a machete within reach.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested 55-year-old Dennis Nelson Jr. after receiving word he was at a location in the 100 block of 3rd St. SE.
Authorities say he was involved in domestic abuse that resulted in a no-contact order in November before violating the order Jan. 8.
On Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter and made contact with the female victim before locating Nelson under a bed upstairs. Law enforcement had to use a Taser to take him into custody.
He is facing another felony charge for violating a no-contact order and was found to have 2.6 grams of meth on him.

