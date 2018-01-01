Man tased after being found hiding under a bed for violating NCO

Scroll for more content...

ORONOCO, Minn. – A man who violated a no-contact order early this month was arrested Wednesday after being found under a bed with a machete within reach.The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested 55-year-old Dennis Nelson Jr. after receiving word he was at a location in the 100 block of 3rd St. SE.Authorities say he was involved in domestic abuse that resulted in a no-contact order in November before violating the order Jan. 8.On Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter and made contact with the female victim before locating Nelson under a bed upstairs. Law enforcement had to use a Taser to take him into custody.He is facing another felony charge for violating a no-contact order and was found to have 2.6 grams of meth on him.