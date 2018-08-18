Mason City man, 61, arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 8-year-old

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 61-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an eight-year-old child.

Mason City police said Wednesday that Russell Leverne, of Mason City, is facing three counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

He is accused of committing sex acts with the child on multiple occasions between June and July of this year. He was taken into custody at police headquarters.

Leverne is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

