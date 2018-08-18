Clear

Mason City man, 61, arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 8-year-old

A 61-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an eight-year-old child.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 61-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an eight-year-old child.
Mason City police said Wednesday that Russell Leverne, of Mason City, is facing three counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
He is accused of committing sex acts with the child on multiple occasions between June and July of this year. He was taken into custody at police headquarters.
Leverne is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
